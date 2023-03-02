Developed world must look south for inflation lessons, says Lesetja Kganyago

Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says advanced economies would do well to look to the south for lessons as central bankers around the word grapple with high inflation and debt costs.
In an article published in the March edition of the IMF’s Finance & Development magazine, Kganyago said emerging markets such as SA had for some time been dealing with inflation drifting above targets, unlike developed countries whose monetary policy and public dialogue about economic policy had for decades centred on zero interest rates and low inflation...
