New-vehicle sales growth is all about momentum, motor industry officials have said. Figures released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) showed that 45,352 cars and commercial vehicles were sold in February — a 2.6% improvement on the 44,224 of February 2022.
That took aggregate sales for the first two months of 2023 to 89,434 — 4.3% ahead of the 85,727 at the same stage in 2022. Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa called the performance “firm and momentum-building”. ..
New vehicle sales show momentum
