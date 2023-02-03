Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
South African Tourism cannot fix potholes or supply electricity. What it can do is encourage people to consider South Africa as a place to visit
TymeBank is expanding its rapidly growing reach by partnering with TFG
After revelations in 2019 that it had added R12bn worth of ‘artificial sweetener’ to its accounts, Africa’s largest sugar company has hit the skids. More than 500,000 people depend on its survival — ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
The South African motor industry is bleeding money and jobs because of load-shedding. Nearly a quarter of South Africa’s components manufacturers have stopped hiring staff and a growing number are laying off employees. An estimated 15% have withdrawn from export orders because they can no longer guarantee to deliver on time.
Vehicle manufacturers, while shielded from the worst of lead-shedding by their investments in solar and other forms of alternative energy, are not immune. It needs only one components supplier to deliver late and the whole vehicle manufacturing chain can grind to a halt. That affects not just the vehicle manufacturer but also dozens of other components suppliers that have to adjust or suspend their own production...
DAVID FURLONGER: What load-shedding is doing to the motor industry
Blackouts are a nightmare for the automotive sector, particularly companies with export connections
