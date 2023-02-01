National

New vehicle sales make sluggish start in 2023

Naamsa reports 4.8% increase to 43,509 units in January, which could indicate a lethargic year ahead for the industry

01 February 2023 - 15:30 DAVID FURLONGER
picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

New-vehicle sales for 2023 got off to a nervous start, according to figures published by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) on Wednesday.

Aggregate January sales of cars and commercial vehicles totalled 43,509, 4.8% more than the 41,503 units recorded January 2022.

While the increase was welcome, the slow pace confirms views that after full-year increases of 22% in 2021 and 14% in 2022, the market is set for a period of restrained growth.

Last week, Toyota SA president Andrew Kirby predicted the market would grow by 7.8% in 29023. On Tuesday, UD Trucks marketing head Rory Schulz said industry sales growth for medium and heavy trucks this year would be 2%-5%.

New-car sales improved by 2.9% in January from a year earlier, rising to 31,072 units from 30,199. Light commercials, mainly pickups and minibus taxis, grew 10.4% from 9,624 units to 10,622. Among heavier vehicles, medium trucks outperformed January 2022 by 2.9% and extra-heavies grew 12.3%, though heavy trucks fell 2.4%.

