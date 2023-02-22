Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
While some lauded it for providing relief over the electricity crisis and the rising cost of living, others cautioned against the effect of cuts
The 2023 budget has elicited mixed reactions from industry associations, with some lauding it for providing relief for consumers burdened by the electricity crisis and the rising cost of living in the short term, while some cautioned against the longer-term impact of budget cuts.
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) said finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered a “solid budget” that balanced the need for extra expenditure in critical areas with a strong focus on stabilising debt. Markets will react positively as the minister addressed the country’s critical problem areas while retaining fiscal discipline, it said...
Roses and brickbats for budget speech
