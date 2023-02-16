National

Gungubele prepared for ousting in Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

The president will announce changes to his cabinet only after the February budget presentation

16 February 2023 - 11:05 Thando Maeko

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has not ruled out being ousted in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delayed cabinet reshuffle, which is now only expected after the February budget presentation. 

Ramaphosa, who has kept his cards close to his chest regarding which ministers will face the axe in the reshuffle, is said to have told the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) on Monday that the reconfiguration of the executive will only happen after next week’s budget by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. ..

