Economy

Retail sales fall in December as festive season shoppers feel the pinch

15 February 2023 - 19:54 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s retail trade shrank in December, coming in worse than market forecasts, as retailers and households across the country dealt with recurrent power cuts, rising costs and elevated prices.

Stats SA data released on Wednesday shows that retail trade shrank 0.6% on an annual basis, after an upwardly revised 0.8% rise in the previous month and worse-than-market forecasts of economists surveyed by Reuters of a 0.1% fall.  ..

