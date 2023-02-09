Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
The conflict has hit the world but not on a scale comparable with the first two world wars
The president has set a target of raising R2-trillion by 2028
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
At 1.3%, the lender’s forecast is a whole percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank’s
Three-fifths of participants blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the country’s two-decade economic crisis
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
As President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his annual state of the nation address, Business Day TV caught up with development economist at Stellenbosch Business School, Nthabiseng Moleko, for her analysis of SA’s economic challenges.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sona — what’s different now?
Business Day TV speaks to development economist at Stellenbosch Business School, Nthabiseng Moleko
As President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his annual state of the nation address, Business Day TV caught up with development economist at Stellenbosch Business School, Nthabiseng Moleko, for her analysis of SA’s economic challenges.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Busa urges Ramaphosa to pick better ministers
WATCH: Private sector partnerships critical to rescue SA’s economy
WATCH: Thungela CEO’s investment case for Africa’s mining sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.