WATCH: Sona — what’s different now?

Business Day TV speaks to development economist at Stellenbosch Business School, Nthabiseng Moleko

09 February 2023 - 20:28

As President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his annual state of the nation address, Business Day TV caught up with development economist at Stellenbosch Business School, Nthabiseng Moleko, for her analysis of SA’s economic challenges. 

