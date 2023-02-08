Companies

WATCH: Thungela CEO’s investment case for Africa’s mining sector

Business Day TV speaks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu

08 February 2023 - 21:54
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Headwinds in the mining sector are coming to the fore as the Investing in African Mining Indaba enters its third day. Despite the challenges, mining companies like Thungela Resources remain optimistic about the sector’s prospects. July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources, joined Business Day TV to discuss the future of coal mining.

Q&A with Thungela CEO July Ndlovu: Risk of unrest justifies state of disaster

CEO of Thungela Resources backs the declaration of a state of disaster if only to cut red tape
Companies
6 days ago

Thungela to buy stake in Australian coal mine for R4.1bn

As a result of the acquisition Thungela will have operational control of Ensham coal mine
Companies
5 days ago

Thungela’s share price comes off the boil as global coal prices ease

The new year kicks off on a downbeat note for the coal miner trading at the whim of commodity prices
Companies
1 week ago
