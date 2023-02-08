Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Headwinds in the mining sector are coming to the fore as the Investing in African Mining Indaba enters its third day. Despite the challenges, mining companies like Thungela Resources remain optimistic about the sector’s prospects. July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources, joined Business Day TV to discuss the future of coal mining.
WATCH: Thungela CEO’s investment case for Africa’s mining sector
Business Day TV speaks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu
