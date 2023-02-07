WATCH: Busa urges Ramaphosa to pick better ministers

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
Business Unity SA (Busa) has sent a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging him to use the upcoming cabinet reshuffle to improve the performance of a government that has been slow to deliver on promises of economic reform. Busa CEO Cas Coovadia joined Business Day TV to explain the letter in greater detail.
