National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Busa urges Ramaphosa to pick better ministers

Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia

07 February 2023 - 21:40
Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Business Unity SA (Busa) has sent a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging him to use the upcoming cabinet reshuffle to improve the performance of a government that has been slow to deliver on promises of economic reform. Busa CEO Cas Coovadia joined Business Day TV to explain the letter in greater detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Unity SA calls for forward looking, effective ministers in cabinet reshuffle

In an open letter to President Ramaphosa, Busa names six ministries it says need ‘special attention’
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa and SA at a fork in the road

The milestones in the political calendar will shape the president's legacy and affect the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general elections
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Should the mineral resources & energy department be split into two?

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
National
23 hours ago

WATCH: ANC to appeal court’s decision to expose cadre deployment records

Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC bigwigs on tenterhooks as Ramaphosa prepares ...
National
2.
Cabinet reshuffle delayed until after state of ...
National
3.
Operation Dudula takes to streets over Zimbabwe ...
National
4.
SA Tourism boss says sorry for behaviour at ...
National
5.
Mantashe’s department says it’s ready to unleash ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.