Fitch holds a negative view for SA consumer outlook in 2023

US GDP due today will inform on inflation, along with Friday's personal consumption expenditure numbers
ChatGPT generates human-like text and dialogue — however OpenAI warned that its chatbot often creates ‘plausible-sounding, but incorrect or nonsensical answers’
Stan Mathabatha is expected to come under heavy fire over his failed attempt to ditch Cyril Ramaphosa
Financiers in New York and London may receive 30% to 50% lower bonuses this year, or none at all, due to the economic downturn and reduced deal-making activity
The weakening of the rand against the US dollar, continued electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence
A strategic joint venture between local investment group Tabono and US-based ACE Green Recycling will see two environmentally sustainable battery recycling facilities built in SA next year as ...
Further pressure on debt-service costs, forecast to surpass revenues this year, will constrain critical spending
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Fitch Solutions has warned that economic and social challenges will continue to weigh on SA consumer confidence in 2023 and says it continues to hold a “negative view” for the consumer outlook in SA over the following year.
In a research note, the ratings agency said the weakening of the rand against the US dollar, continued electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence — “with likely spurts of social unrest”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Fitch holds a negative view for SA consumer outlook in 2023
The weakening of the rand against the US dollar, electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence
Fitch Solutions has warned that economic and social challenges will continue to weigh on SA consumer confidence in 2023 and says it continues to hold a “negative view” for the consumer outlook in SA over the following year.
In a research note, the ratings agency said the weakening of the rand against the US dollar, continued electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence — “with likely spurts of social unrest”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.