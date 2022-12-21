Economy

Fitch holds a negative view for SA consumer outlook in 2023

The weakening of the rand against the US dollar, electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence

BL Premium
21 December 2022 - 15:51 Thuletho Zwane

Fitch Solutions has warned that economic and social challenges will continue to weigh on SA consumer confidence in 2023  and says it continues to hold a “negative view” for the consumer outlook in SA over the following year.

In a research note, the ratings agency said the weakening of the rand against the US dollar, continued electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence — “with likely spurts of social unrest”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.