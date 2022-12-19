Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa trounces Zweli Mkhize and his allies

The SA president received more than 2,000 votes

19 December 2022 - 11:37 Luyolo Mkentane, Thando Maeko and Mary Papayya
UPDATED 19 December 2022 - 12:57
Cyril Ramaphosa reacts after being re-elected as ANC president during the 55th National Conference of the ruling ANC at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
Cyril Ramaphosa reacts after being re-elected as ANC president during the 55th National Conference of the ruling ANC at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: REUTERS

In an overwhelming vote of confidence in his reform agenda, President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC leader during a highly contested internal party election in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize received 1,897 votes, while Ramaphosa received more than 2,000 votes, winning by more than 500 votes.

Former treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was elected ANC deputy president, while mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe was re-elected as party chair.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was elected secretary-general, beating close rivals public enterprises deputy minister and former Eastern Cape premier minister Phumulo Masualle and former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Former Gauteng premier and erstwhile water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane was elected first deputy secretary-general, beating parliament’s chair of the police portfolio committee, Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

ANC Women’s League co-ordinator Maropene Ramokgopa was elected as second deputy secretary-general. Co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general’s office, Gwen Ramokgopa, was elected treasurer-general. 

Prior to the announcement, the rand had firmed about 0.5% to the dollar. Once it was confirmed that Ramaphosa would indeed serve a second term as ANC president, the rand extended its gain to 1.8%, to R17.22/$. Against other hard currencies it had strengthened 0.91% to R21.08/£ and 1.28% to R18.36/€. The JSE all share was little moved but the banking index was up 2.8%.

His re-election bodes well for the struggling economy and financial markets as economic pundits warned in the build-up to the five-day elective conference that the economy risked collapsing if Ramaphosa were to lose the election to the radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the party.

Here is a list of all the candidates:

President:

  • Cyril Ramaphosa: 2,476 
  • Zweli Mkhize: 1,897

Deputy president:

  • Paul Mashatile: 2,178
  • Ronald Lamola: 315
  • Oscar Mabuyane: 1,858

National chair:

  • Stanley Mathabatha: 2,018
  • Gwede Mantashe: 2,062
  • David Masondo: 280

Secretary-general:

  • Mdumiseni Ntuli: 1,080
  • Phumulo Masualle: 1,590 
  • Fikile Mbalula: 1,692

1st deputy secretary-general:

  • Nomvula Mokonyane: 2,195
  • Tina Joemat-Pettersson: 2,145

2nd deputy secretary-general:

  • Maropene Ramokgopa:  2,373
  • Ronalda Nalumango: 1,948

Treasurer-general:

  • Bejani Chauke: 590
  • Pule Mabe: 1,652
  • Mzwandile Masina: 281
  • Gwen Ramokgopa: 1,809
  •  

Update: December 19 2022
This story has been updated with new information.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
maekot@businesslive.co.za

Voting for ANC top leadership finally kicks off

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says although there's no specific cut-off time, results are expected to come in Sunday
Politics
22 hours ago

Horse-trading intensifies as ANC conference kicks off

ANC provinces forced to reassess their support for Ramaphosa in predawn meeting, after his old allies try to force him to support them
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa’s opponents in ANC disrupt his opening address at national conference

Disruptions over load-shedding and Phala Phala begin almost as soon as Ramaphosa takes podium
Politics
2 days ago

ANC Limpopo stands by its decision to support Ramaphosa, says regional secretary

Reuben Madadzhe says there was ‘never a decision by the provincial leadership to dump Cyril Ramaphosa for Zweli Mkhize’
Politics
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Mkhize gains ground with supporters claiming a ...
Politics
2.
ANC drops disciplinary process against Nkosazana ...
Politics
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa trounces Zweli Mkhize and his ...
Politics
4.
WATCH: ANC announces top seven results
Politics
5.
Voting for ANC top leadership finally kicks off
Politics

Related Articles

LISTEN | ANC leadership contest will not affect economy, says Enoch Godongwana

Economy

ANC warns of further vote losses

News & Fox

SAM MKOKELI: The ANC of Nelson Mandela still looks the way it did in 1985

Politics

ANC’s Integrity Commission is poorly staffed, says David Mabuza

Politics

Private prosecution of Ramaphosa means nothing, says ANC electoral committee

Politics

ANC drops disciplinary process against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and other MPs

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.