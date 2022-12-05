Investors hold thumbs steps to unwind pandemic restrictions would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand
SA is going to need good news from somewhere
A lack of paramedics is among the causes, says DA MP Haseena Ismail
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Customers flocked to the fishing group’s Lucky Star products as the tough economic conditions bite
These issues put mandate of African countries’ central banks under a microscope as most governments question inflation-targeting mandate of their monetary policies
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
They play almost no-one of significance until the final, where they meet the survivor of a bunfight
The most accessible and easiest exercise for human beings is walking
Development finance institutions (DFIs) are turning to blended finance, which has been identified as key to bridging Sub-Saharan Africa’s infrastructure gap.
Sub-Saharan Africa has a widening $100bn annual infrastructure funding gap, particularly for ventures of 10 years or more, with local commercial banks often lacking capacity for long tenures. Ninety percent of projects on the continent are failing due to inadequate risk allocation and feasibility studies...
Blended finance helps alleviate Africa’s infrastructure shortfall
The trend will be tested in the global economic slowdown and governments should create systems that allow capital to flow efficiently, analysts warn
