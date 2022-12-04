Economy

Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk

SA has faced almost 180 days of rolling blackouts so far in 2022, the worst power cuts on record

04 December 2022 - 16:39 Garth Theunissen

While Eskom said load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Monday and to stage 2 from the same time on Tuesday, it warned that power cuts are likely to increase significantly over the next year.

The beleaguered state-run utility implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Saturday due to a high number of breakdowns at its ageing coal-fired fleet of power stations, while it is also short of diesel required to run auxiliary power generation plants. Eskom has asked the National Treasury for R19.5bn to buy diesel for auxiliary power generation but finance minister Enoch Godongwana has said SA does not have the money...

