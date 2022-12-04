China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
Ramaphosa has reached his Rubicon. Will he cross it?
The construction launch outside Carnarvon marks the next phase of developing a complex instrument aimed at revealing events since the cosmic dawn, when the first stars and galaxies were formed.
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Berkshire Hathaway-backed firm driven by the popularity of its affordable models but is betting on luxury now
The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Kremlin shrugs off measures by the EU, G7 and Australia to control Russian oil shipments
Hosts fail to score the required runs on a dead track
In the run-up to this weekend’s auction, the classic cars on offer were viewed online by more than 3.3-million people in 93 countries.
While Eskom said load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Monday and to stage 2 from the same time on Tuesday, it warned that power cuts are likely to increase significantly over the next year.
The beleaguered state-run utility implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Saturday due to a high number of breakdowns at its ageing coal-fired fleet of power stations, while it is also short of diesel required to run auxiliary power generation plants. Eskom has asked the National Treasury for R19.5bn to buy diesel for auxiliary power generation but finance minister Enoch Godongwana has said SA does not have the money...
Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk
SA has faced almost 180 days of rolling blackouts so far in 2022, the worst power cuts on record
