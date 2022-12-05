Economy

Private-sector activity improves for first time in three months

The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes

05 December 2022 - 14:17 Thuletho Zwane

Private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months reflecting a slight recovery in demand, which led to an increase in new business volumes, a survey said on Monday.

The S&P Global SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a composite gauge designed to give a single figure snapshot of operating conditions in the private-sector economy, increased to 50.6 in November from 49.5 in October following a two-month contraction...

