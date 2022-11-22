Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Financing SA’s infrastructure backlog

Business Day TV talks to RMB's Siyanda Mflathelwa

22 November 2022 - 22:36
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC

Momentum in the construction sector seems to be picking up. That’s as Infrastructure SA, which was established to speed up infrastructure development, confirmed that about 48 projects worth R193bn are currently under construction. Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Siyanda Mflathelwa for more of the detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Cut costs at Eskom could pay for diesel, says Dawie Roodt

Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
National
5 hours ago

WATCH: Behind Omnia’s half-year performance

Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Netcare delivers healthy set of annual results

Business Day TV speaks to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: PPC delivers ‘sound performance’

Business Day TV talks to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rise in private investment and household spending ...
Economy
2.
Car buyers feel financial pinch as rate hikes hurt
Economy
3.
WATCH: Financing SA’s infrastructure backlog
Economy
4.
S&P Global affirms SA’s rating and outlook
Economy
5.
READ IN FULL: Godongwana’s maiden mini-budget in ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.