Economy

Decline in number of salaries paid points to further job losses

BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index shows average monthly take-home pay rose marginally to R15,063 in September

26 October 2022 - 15:09 Nico Gous

After five months of growth, fewer salaries were paid in September, according to the latest BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index (BTPI), indicating further job losses in SA’s moribund economy.

Intensifying load-shedding by embattled Eskom has seen companies' operating costs increase in the form of expenditure on backup power while a sluggish economy keeps a lid on new jobs...

