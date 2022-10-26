Decline in number of salaries paid points to further job losses

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
As Ramaphosa faces re-election, threatening the hundreds of systems of patronage just isn’t going to happen
Medium-term budget signals possible end to freeway tolls in Gauteng, says civil action organisation
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Fixed-income market welcomes improved fiscal outlook in Godongwana’s medium-term budget, while bank shares and the rand also advance
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that the four leaks were caused by explosions.
Serb says there are 'positive signs' the country will allow him to play in the Australian Open
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
After five months of growth, fewer salaries were paid in September, according to the latest BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index (BTPI), indicating further job losses in SA’s moribund economy.
Intensifying load-shedding by embattled Eskom has seen companies' operating costs increase in the form of expenditure on backup power while a sluggish economy keeps a lid on new jobs...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Decline in number of salaries paid points to further job losses
BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index shows average monthly take-home pay rose marginally to R15,063 in September
After five months of growth, fewer salaries were paid in September, according to the latest BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index (BTPI), indicating further job losses in SA’s moribund economy.
Intensifying load-shedding by embattled Eskom has seen companies' operating costs increase in the form of expenditure on backup power while a sluggish economy keeps a lid on new jobs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.