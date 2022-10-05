×

World Bank says taming runaway inflation is SA’s biggest challenge

World Bank’s latest Africa Pulse report notes interest rate hikes in the region have been one of several factors contributing to slower growth

05 October 2022 - 05:10 Hilary Joffe

Runaway inflation is the most challenging macroeconomic problem facing SA and many other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and restoring price stability is key for the region — as it is for the US and Europe, says the World Bank’s chief economist for Africa, Andrew Dabalen.

He was launching the World Bank’s latest Africa Pulse report, which said the Russia-Ukraine conflict had accelerated already upward trending inflation in Sub-Sahara and this was weighing on economic activity by depressing business investment and household consumption...

