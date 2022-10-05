Traders say a stronger dollar was the main reason for the slightly easier prices
Runaway inflation is the most challenging macroeconomic problem facing SA and many other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and restoring price stability is key for the region — as it is for the US and Europe, says the World Bank’s chief economist for Africa, Andrew Dabalen.
He was launching the World Bank’s latest Africa Pulse report, which said the Russia-Ukraine conflict had accelerated already upward trending inflation in Sub-Sahara and this was weighing on economic activity by depressing business investment and household consumption...
SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA
World Bank says taming runaway inflation is SA’s biggest challenge
World Bank’s latest Africa Pulse report notes interest rate hikes in the region have been one of several factors contributing to slower growth
