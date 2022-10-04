×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

MONETARY POLICY

SA doing well, says Reserve Bank as it hails fiscal position

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 16:08 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 04 October 2022 - 23:48

The Reserve Bank hailed a prudent fiscal environment as the recipe for sustainable growth in its latest monetary policy review, which comes weeks before the Treasury is due to present its medium-term policy statement and after the central bank launched an aggressive fight against inflation.

“The global conditions are very volatile and in that kind of environment, if you make decisions or announce things that are not consistent with long-term sustainability then you run the risk of running bigger problems,” said Chris Loewald, head of economic research and monetary policy, in reference to the UK, where borrowing costs are now projected to nearly triple after it unveiled a debt-laden economic plan last month...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.