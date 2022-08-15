Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Monday, August 15 2022
Sars and corruption busters need more tools to investigate, says Edward Kieswetter
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
Chair Paul Jenkins says Mpact CEO Bruce Strong implied that his company is acting improperly
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
GOP questions FBI’s actions after search warrant shows motive was possible Espionage Act violations
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
Pharmaceutical giant has been forced to pay $3.5bn in settlements so far to resolve cancer cases
On August 16 2012, something went wrong with our democracy. We watched in horror when 34 striking mineworkers at what was then the world’s third-largest platinum producer were being cut down in a barrage of automatic weapon fire by the police.
The images, transmitted across the world, became the symbol of the worst police violence against civilians since the end of apartheid. Credible reports of killings, beatings and assaults of fleeing mineworkers only deepened anger against the police, the mining industry and politicians...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Marikana is part of the malaise poisoning our democracy’s soul
In the 10 years since, SA has established a disturbing pattern of impunity and incompetence
On August 16 2012, something went wrong with our democracy. We watched in horror when 34 striking mineworkers at what was then the world’s third-largest platinum producer were being cut down in a barrage of automatic weapon fire by the police.
The images, transmitted across the world, became the symbol of the worst police violence against civilians since the end of apartheid. Credible reports of killings, beatings and assaults of fleeing mineworkers only deepened anger against the police, the mining industry and politicians...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.