Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Marikana is part of the malaise poisoning our democracy’s soul

In the 10 years since, SA has established a disturbing pattern of impunity and incompetence

15 August 2022 - 05:05

On August 16 2012, something went wrong with our democracy. We watched in horror when 34 striking mineworkers at what was then the world’s third-largest platinum producer were being cut down in a barrage of automatic weapon fire by the police.  

The images, transmitted across the world, became the symbol of the worst police violence against civilians since the end of apartheid. Credible reports of killings, beatings and assaults of fleeing mineworkers only deepened anger against the police, the mining industry and politicians...

