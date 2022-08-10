×

Economy

Business confidence up in July as favourable environment returns

The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says

10 August 2022 - 19:47 Thuletho Zwane

Business confidence improved in July, signalling the return of a more favourable investment climate, an industry survey said on Wednesday.

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) business confidence index (BCI) stood at 110.3 in July, 1.8 index points higher than in June and 6.1 points higher than in May...

