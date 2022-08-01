×

WATCH: Factory activity falls to lowest level in a year

Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa

01 August 2022 - 21:40
Picture: SUPPLIED
Manufacturing activity fell sharply in July. Absa’s purchasing managersindex (PMI) declined to 47.6 points, a level last seen in July 2021 when looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng hurt output. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa.

