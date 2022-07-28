×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Improved pricing, lower debt costs boost ArcelorMittal SA

Business Day TV talks to AMSA CEO Kobus Verster

28 July 2022 - 22:37
ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster. Picture: FREDDIE MAVUNDLA
ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster. Picture: FREDDIE MAVUNDLA

ArcelorMittal SA  has benefited from improved pricing and lower debt costs during its interim period. The steelmaker has increased its profits by more than a fifth, but has opted not to declare a dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Kobus Verster.

Or listen to full audio

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANTHONY CLARK: Renergen’s fuse is burning faster
Companies / Investors Monthly
2.
Peter Moyo loses another legal battle against Old ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo applies for legal review ...
Companies
4.
Bargains on the small-caps shelf
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Fourth wave Covid-19 deaths closer to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.