Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Soft commodity rally takes a breather

Business Day TV talks to investment analyst at Anchor Casey Delport

01 August 2022 - 21:35
Russia's war in Ukraine has dealt a shock to global supplies and prices. Picture: 123RF/OTICKI
Russia's war in Ukraine has dealt a shock to global supplies and prices. Picture: 123RF/OTICKI

Prices of soft commodities have slipped on the back of the Russia-Ukraine grain deal, bringing an end to the rally seen of late. Business Day TV spoke to investment analyst at Anchor Casey Delport for a look at what this means for food prices going forward.

