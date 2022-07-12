GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: The power crisis is solvable — 10 things the government can do immediately

A stronger dollar usually weighs on oil prices as it makes the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies
SA’s law and order situation has deteriorated since mayhem in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
The North West municipality owes R258m for an unpaid water bill
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Food producer raises its revenue outlook for the second time in two quarters
Manufacturing activity still shows lingering effects of the KZN floods, a strike in the steel sector and load-shedding, in May
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Businesses in Africa’s biggest oil producer look for alternative power sources to save costs but battle supply constraints
Alberton-born rider eyes more wins before close of the season on July 31
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
Eskom’s latest barrage of blackouts began more than three weeks ago, on June 20. Throughout this period — even as we were experiencing stage 6 load-shedding and the looming risk of stage 8 — there was almost total silence from the national government.
To borrow one commentator’s understated descriptor, this silence was puzzling — load-shedding to this degree is an unmistakable socioeconomic crisis, and one the national government is best positioned to solve.
On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa broke his silence (even if just with a murmur) in an opinion piece that referred to a “comprehensive set of actions” that will be announced “in the coming days”. “There are no easy solutions to our electricity crisis,” the president concluded.
On the contrary, energy experts often express frustration to me that SA’s energy crisis is — on the level of policy and regulation, at least — an undoubtedly solvable one. Of course, implementing the interventions needed to achieve energy security may not be politically expedient. Big coal means big tenders, and anything perceived as a threat to its dominance will be fought with every available weapon by its beneficiaries, including sabotage of Eskom’s assets.
Once the president has made his choice between maintaining good relations with the coal mafia and ensuring the socioeconomic wellbeing of the entire nation, the policy decisions are straightforward. This is because several municipalities, as the constitutionally mandated reticulators of electricity, are ready to purchase electricity from independent power producers (IPPs), store it, and sell it on to residents, alleviating Eskom’s generation burden and ending load-shedding over time.
In Cape Town we have already begun to procure additional capacity from IPPs. But the process required by legislation in respect of these contracts is highly complex and time-consuming. By addressing this issue (and others), the government could help us (and other municipalities) help the country by bringing more capacity online quicker.
I have urged Ramaphosa to announce a list of 10 decisive actions, which I believe can help alleviate the power emergency as soon as possible:
The past two weeks’ stage 6 load-shedding cost the national economy R4.2bn per day. Unless the government’s approach changes boldly and fundamentally, we stand to lose even more than the 125,000 jobs that load-shedding destroyed in 2019 alone. Tens of millions of current and potential livelihoods are at stake.
Fortunately, the problem can be fixed. But it requires clear and decisive leadership, and a willingness to do things differently. I remain hopeful that we can achieve reliable and affordable energy for all in SA in the next few years. Now is not the time to meekly accept our fate; it is the time to think big, to be decisive and to make a real difference.
• Hill-Lewis is mayor of Cape Town.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: The power crisis is solvable — 10 things the government can do immediately
The electricity issue requires clear and decisive leadership, and a willingness to do things differently
Eskom’s latest barrage of blackouts began more than three weeks ago, on June 20. Throughout this period — even as we were experiencing stage 6 load-shedding and the looming risk of stage 8 — there was almost total silence from the national government.
To borrow one commentator’s understated descriptor, this silence was puzzling — load-shedding to this degree is an unmistakable socioeconomic crisis, and one the national government is best positioned to solve.
On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa broke his silence (even if just with a murmur) in an opinion piece that referred to a “comprehensive set of actions” that will be announced “in the coming days”. “There are no easy solutions to our electricity crisis,” the president concluded.
On the contrary, energy experts often express frustration to me that SA’s energy crisis is — on the level of policy and regulation, at least — an undoubtedly solvable one. Of course, implementing the interventions needed to achieve energy security may not be politically expedient. Big coal means big tenders, and anything perceived as a threat to its dominance will be fought with every available weapon by its beneficiaries, including sabotage of Eskom’s assets.
Once the president has made his choice between maintaining good relations with the coal mafia and ensuring the socioeconomic wellbeing of the entire nation, the policy decisions are straightforward. This is because several municipalities, as the constitutionally mandated reticulators of electricity, are ready to purchase electricity from independent power producers (IPPs), store it, and sell it on to residents, alleviating Eskom’s generation burden and ending load-shedding over time.
In Cape Town we have already begun to procure additional capacity from IPPs. But the process required by legislation in respect of these contracts is highly complex and time-consuming. By addressing this issue (and others), the government could help us (and other municipalities) help the country by bringing more capacity online quicker.
I have urged Ramaphosa to announce a list of 10 decisive actions, which I believe can help alleviate the power emergency as soon as possible:
The past two weeks’ stage 6 load-shedding cost the national economy R4.2bn per day. Unless the government’s approach changes boldly and fundamentally, we stand to lose even more than the 125,000 jobs that load-shedding destroyed in 2019 alone. Tens of millions of current and potential livelihoods are at stake.
Fortunately, the problem can be fixed. But it requires clear and decisive leadership, and a willingness to do things differently. I remain hopeful that we can achieve reliable and affordable energy for all in SA in the next few years. Now is not the time to meekly accept our fate; it is the time to think big, to be decisive and to make a real difference.
• Hill-Lewis is mayor of Cape Town.
No easy solutions to SA’s electricity crisis, Ramaphosa says
Labour minister opposes any plan to privatise Eskom
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Proposals on power crisis are encouraging
Ramaphosa expected to declare an energy emergency within days
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA can learn from EU’s alacrity in the face of energy crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.