A stronger dollar usually weighs on oil prices as it makes the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies
SA’s law and order situation has deteriorated since mayhem in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
The North West municipality owes R258m for an unpaid water bill
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Food producer raises its revenue outlook for the second time in two quarters
Manufacturing activity still shows lingering effects of the KZN floods, a strike in the steel sector and load-shedding, in May
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Businesses in Africa’s biggest oil producer look for alternative power sources to save costs but battle supply constraints
Alberton-born rider eyes more wins before close of the season on July 31
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
To appreciate the depth of the mess SA is in today it’s worth travelling back in time to 15 years ago. When you get there you realise, among other things, how oblivious successive ANC administrations have been to the country’s socioeconomic crisis.
In 2007 — the year of the first recurring power cuts — the SA economy notched up a growth rate of 5.1%, slightly lower than 2006’s 5.4% but still above the 5% the economy had achieved for four of the previous eight years of sustained growth...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA can learn from EU’s alacrity in the face of energy crisis
The ANC displays no sense of urgency as the country has suffered more than 14 years of recurring power cuts
