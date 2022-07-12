×

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA can learn from EU’s alacrity in the face of energy crisis

The ANC displays no sense of urgency as the country has suffered more than 14 years of recurring power cuts

12 July 2022 - 15:33 Jabulani Sikhakhane

To appreciate the depth of the mess SA is in today it’s worth travelling back in time to 15 years ago. When you get there you realise, among other things, how oblivious successive ANC administrations have been to the country’s socioeconomic crisis.  

In 2007 — the year of the first recurring power cuts — the SA economy notched up a growth rate of 5.1%, slightly lower than 2006’s 5.4% but still above the 5% the economy had achieved for four of the previous eight years of sustained growth...

