×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Energy department wants power plan by end-2023

Officials say work is under way to update infrastructure development scheme

BL Premium
14 July 2022 - 17:39 Denene Erasmus

As SA waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce interventions to address the energy crisis, the department of mineral resources & energy said work is under way to update electricity infrastructure development.

An aspect of this updated plan will be to address SA’s immediate electricity shortfall, but one department official said this emergency response will need to look beyond deploying more renewable energy sources...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.