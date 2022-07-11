Risks have shifted from inflation to global economic growth, while the recent uptick in China’s Covid-19 cases has added to concerns
President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to announce an energy emergency as early as this week, Business Day understands, as part of what he calls a “comprehensive set of actions” aimed at solving the country’s escalating power outages.
Ramaphosa, whose campaign promises in 2019 to revive an economy ravaged by state capture and pandemic-induced restrictions are failing to gain traction, is expected to address the nation within days to outline the plan after high-level meetings in the past two weeks, a senior presidency official said...
Ramaphosa expected to declare an energy emergency within days
President expected to slash energy red tape in bid to end SA’s escalating power outages
