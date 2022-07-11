×

National

Ramaphosa expected to declare an energy emergency within days

President expected to slash energy red tape in bid to end SA’s escalating power outages

11 July 2022 - 14:29 Denene Erasmus and Hajra Omarjee
President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to announce an energy emergency as early as this week, Business Day understands, as part of what he calls a “comprehensive set of actions” aimed at solving the country’s escalating power outages.

Ramaphosa, whose campaign promises in 2019 to revive an economy ravaged by state capture and pandemic-induced restrictions are failing to gain traction, is expected to address the nation within days to outline the plan after high-level meetings in the past two weeks, a senior presidency official said...

