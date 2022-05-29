Economic Week Ahead
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA on tenterhooks over latest jobs data
Fewer than 10-million people are formally employed out of a labour force of about 22-million
29 May 2022 - 18:02
In a week of bumper economic data releases, the spotlight will be on the long-delayed employment data in the hopes that the economy’s robust first-quarter performance allowed for a pick up in job creation.
SA’s official unemployment rate increased to 35.3% in the last quarter of 2021 from 34.9% in the third quarter meaning that fewer than 10-million people are now formally employed out of a total labour force of about 22-million...
