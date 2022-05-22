Economy Patel shoots down calls for suspension of poultry tariffs Such an ‘extreme move’, as advocated by DA, would destroy local jobs, minister says B L Premium

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has shot down calls for the removal of tariffs on all poultry imports saying such an “extreme” step would destroy local jobs.

Chicken is one of the most popular animal proteins consumed by South Africans, probably because it is relatively affordable. But prices, which have increased by at least 10% annually over the past decade, are set to hit record highs in coming months. This is as input prices, including the cost of feed, spike partly due to the Russia-Ukraine war...