Patel shoots down calls for suspension of poultry tariffs
Such an ‘extreme move’, as advocated by DA, would destroy local jobs, minister says
22 May 2022 - 16:16
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has shot down calls for the removal of tariffs on all poultry imports saying such an “extreme” step would destroy local jobs.
Chicken is one of the most popular animal proteins consumed by South Africans, probably because it is relatively affordable. But prices, which have increased by at least 10% annually over the past decade, are set to hit record highs in coming months. This is as input prices, including the cost of feed, spike partly due to the Russia-Ukraine war...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now