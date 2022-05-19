×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Local poultry producers create jobs

Imported chicken is not cheaper, so let’s support local producers who create employment in SA

19 May 2022 - 17:44
Picture: 123RF/CHAYAKORNLOT
The letter from SA Association of Meat Importers & Exporters CEO Paul Matthew refers ("Good for Astral, but not for consumers”, May 17).

Having been on both sides of the fence as a chicken farmer, cold store shareholder and poultry distributor, I find it difficult to accept that the consumer benefits price wise when one compares imported chicken to local stock.

Imported chickens are frozen and retailers who import or buy via importers make far better profit margins on their product. Local stock is sold at a markup of 10%-18%, whereas the profits on imports are 25%-30%.

Most imports are repackaged either as a plain in-house brand or in the deli.  The consumer pays the higher price regardless. One has only to visit wholesale distributors in the rural areas to see for oneself.

If local farmers stop chicken farming and everyone imports, what will become of local industries and unemployment? Most African countries have restricted or limited imports to encourage local industries. Astral and RCL foods derive profits from other interests as well.

So let us build a country of opportunities and not rely on imports. Importers employ a handful of staff, whereas local poultry and their subsidiaries employ in access of 500,000 people.

K Lauwrens 
Via email

LETTER: Good for Astral, but not for consumers

Big poultry companies profit from master plan, but at the expense of consumers and small-scale producers
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Time for some sense in the chicken debate

The consumer is the biggest loser in the seemingly never-ending battle between importers and local producers
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Localisation drive in poultry means higher food inflation and poorer quality

The problem with import reduction and local industry taking up the slack is that it just does not happen according to plan
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Plea by local poultry producers a manipulation

Excluding the frozen bone-in cuts provides a further price advantage
Opinion
1 month ago
