NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The state of SA’s mining industry
Business Day TV talks to Peter Major, mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions
12 May 2022 - 21:46
SA’s mining sector has registered its steepest decline in activity in nearly two years, with production for March down 9.3% year on year. The release of those figures comes as the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2022 in Cape Town draws to a close. Industry players have been discussing the challenges facing the sector and how to position the industry for growth. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Major, mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions for his view on the highlights from the event.
