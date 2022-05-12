CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Crypto market sell-off intensifies
Business Day TV talks to Luno’s Marius Reitz
12 May 2022 - 21:30
The crypto market has taken strain. The price of bitcoin has slumped to its lowest level since July 2020, after declining by 28% to below $27,000. Business Day TV caught up with Luno’s Marius Reitz to discuss the moves in play.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.