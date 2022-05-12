×

WATCH: Crypto market sell-off intensifies

Business Day TV talks to Luno’s Marius Reitz

12 May 2022 - 21:30
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

The crypto market has taken strain. The price of bitcoin has slumped to its lowest level since July 2020, after declining by 28% to below $27,000. Business Day TV caught up with Luno’s Marius Reitz to discuss the moves in play.

Or listen to full audio

