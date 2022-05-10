BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Digging into SA’s mining sector
Michael Avery and guests discuss SA’s mining sector
As the world’s suits in hard hats descend on the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the first in-person Mining Indaba in two years, much has changed in the commodity landscape.
But sadly, in SA not much has changed. The mining industry is nowhere near getting a new cadastral system, the department of mineral resources and energy said on the first day of the Mining Indaba 2022. During a question-and-answer session following his keynote address on Monday, minerals resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe acknowledged there was no timeframe for implementing a new mining cadastre to replace the dysfunctional Samrad system.
“You can’t commit to a deadline for something that hasn’t started,” he said.
Business Day TV spoke to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair of international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills; Paul Miller of AmaranthCX; and Erroll Smart, CEO of Orion Minerals
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.