Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Digging into SA’s mining sector

Michael Avery and guests discuss SA’s mining sector

10 May 2022 - 15:38 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

As the world’s suits in hard hats descend on the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the first in-person Mining Indaba in two years, much has changed in the commodity landscape.

But sadly, in SA not much has changed. The mining industry is nowhere near getting a new cadastral system, the department of mineral resources and energy said on the first day of the Mining Indaba 2022. During a question-and-answer session following his keynote address on Monday, minerals resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe acknowledged there was no timeframe for implementing a new mining cadastre to replace the dysfunctional Samrad system.

“You can’t commit to a deadline for something that hasn’t started,” he said.

Business Day TV spoke to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair of international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills; Paul Miller of AmaranthCX; and Erroll Smart, CEO of Orion Minerals

