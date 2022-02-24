Economy

WATCH: Budget Review — the good, bad and ugly

Michael Avery and guests review the 2022 budget

24 February 2022 - 16:32
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2022 budget speech at the Good Hope Chamber in parliament, Cape Town, February 23 2022. Picture: GCIS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2022 budget speech at the Good Hope Chamber in parliament, Cape Town, February 23 2022. Picture: GCIS

The market’s reaction to the budget tells you everything. Much of the good news was priced in. But, as the Budget Review reminds us, it’s important to remember how we got here — and to ensure that history does not repeat itself.

From 2008/2009, SA experienced more than a decade of stagnating economic growth, weighed down by long-standing structural constraints. At the same time, state capture drained the country’s confidence and resources. A series of economic shocks and unbudgeted expenditures resulted in a massive deterioration of the public finances. And then came Covid‐19. Let’s welcome our panel to review the budget after the dust has settled:  Mamello Matikinca, chief economist at FNB;  Dr Miriam Altman, economist and professor of 4IR at UJ;  Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex; and Mathew Parks, parliamentary co-ordinator for Cosatu.

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Godongwana’s ‘Goldilocks budget’ too lukewarm for some

The 2022 budget has something for everyone. But in deferring harsh spending restraints, it may be shoring up problems for later
PETER BRUCE: Enoch Godongwana’s budget was inadequate

Maiden budget was inadequate — even allowing for Covid, division in the ruling alliance and the lack of investment
ISAAH MHLANGA: Risks linger, but Godongwana gets lots right

The budget is a major improvement on both the 2021 version and the 2021 medium-term budget policy statement
