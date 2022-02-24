Special Reports

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Godongwana’s ‘Goldilocks budget’ too lukewarm for some

The 2022 budget has something for everyone. But in deferring harsh spending restraints, it may be shoring up problems for later

24 February 2022 - 07:00

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered a crowd-pleasing, business-friendly budget that uses a larger-than-expected R180bn revenue overrun to provide generous tax relief, achieve faster debt stabilisation and extend social spending.

It’s a “Goldilocks” outcome – neither too hot nor too cold – that SA could hardly have imagined two years ago, as the economy was roiled by the pandemic...

