Special Reports CLAIRE BISSEKER: Godongwana’s ‘Goldilocks budget’ too lukewarm for some The 2022 budget has something for everyone. But in deferring harsh spending restraints, it may be shoring up problems for later B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered a crowd-pleasing, business-friendly budget that uses a larger-than-expected R180bn revenue overrun to provide generous tax relief, achieve faster debt stabilisation and extend social spending.

It’s a “Goldilocks” outcome – neither too hot nor too cold – that SA could hardly have imagined two years ago, as the economy was roiled by the pandemic...