PETER BRUCE: Enoch Godongwana's budget was inadequate Maiden budget was inadequate — even allowing for Covid, division in the ruling alliance and the lack of investment

Possibly because he spent such a long time behind the scenes as an ANC party hack spewing wild economic policy proposals, finance minister Enoch Godongwana doesn’t always inspire the levels of confidence you might look for in the occupant of the office he now holds.

And his budget on Wednesday was everything you expect from the ANC since Thabo Mbeki was removed from power in 2007 — a largely incoherent assemblage of problems, threats, promises and priorities with no identifiable target or focus other than survival...