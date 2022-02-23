READ IN FULL: Enoch Godongwana presents Budget 2022

The fiscal outlook

Honourable Members, more than R308bn has been directed towards bailing out failing state-owned companies.

Since 2013, frontline services and infrastructure reduced by R257bn.

In this Budget, we are shifting from this trend, and are restoring our focus on the core functions of government.

We are also on course to close key fiscal imbalances and restore the health of public finances.

Our debt burden remains a matter of serious concern.

This year, government debt has reached R4.3-trillion and is projected to rise to R5.4-trillion over the medium-term.

This huge sum is owed to lenders domestically and around the world!

It incurs large debt-service costs; averaging R330bn annually over the MTEF.

These costs are larger than spending on each of health, policing or basic education.

For this reason and to support the economic recovery, in this budget we are reducing the fiscal deficit and stabilising debt.

The consolidated budget deficit is projected to narrow from 5.7% of GDP in 2021/22, to 4.2% of GDP by 2024/25.

We now expect to realise a primary fiscal surplus – where revenue exceeds non- interest expenditure – by 2023/24.

The debt ratio will stabilise at 75.1% of GDP by 2024/25. This is 3 percentage points lower than we had projected when we tabled the MTBPS.

This is also the first time since 2015 that we are reducing the borrowing requirement, using some of the extra revenue we have collected.

The borrowing requirement decreases by R135.8bn this year and a total of R131.bn over the next two years.

Risks to the fiscal framework

Though the fiscal outlook has improved, it is subject to significant risks. These include:

Slowing global and domestic economic growth; Calls for a permanent increase in social protection that exceed available resources.

Pressures from the public ‐ service wage bill; and

Continued requests for financial support from financially distressed state ‐ owned

We need to stay vigilant and mitigate the risks where possible.

In the upcoming period, we will do more work to strengthen fiscal anchors.

We will also reduce the continual demands on SA’s limited public resources from state-owned companies.

For this reason, SOCs need to develop and implement sustainable turnaround plans.

The future of our state-owned companies is under consideration by the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council.

Their future will be informed by the value they create and whether they can be run as sustainable entities without bailouts from the fiscus.

Some state-owned companies will be retained, while others will rationalised or consolidated.

To reduce their continuing demands on SA’s public resources, the National Treasury will outline the criteria for government funding of state‐owned companies, during the upcoming financial year.

This, madam speaker, is what we mean by tough love!

We are aware that Eskom’s debt situation remains a concern for its creditors and our investors alike.

Government continues to support Eskom to remain financially sustainable during its transition.

To date, Eskom has been provided with R136bn to pay off its debt with a further R88bn until 2025/26.

We acknowledge, however, that Eskom is faced with a large amount of debt that remains a challenge to service without assistance.

The National Treasury is working on a sustainable solution to deal with Eskom’s debt in a manner that is equitable and fair to all stakeholders.

Any solution will be contingent on continued progress to reform SA’s electricity sector and Eskom’s own progress on its turnaround plan and its restructuring.

We expect Eskom to take further steps towards cost containment, conclude the sale of assets and implement operational improvements to enhance the reliability of electricity supply.

The outcome of this work, which is legally and technically complex, will be announced within the next financial year.

Madam speaker, we have taken action to reform the electricity sector. This encompasses the lifting of the registration threshold of embedded generation to 100 megawatts.

It also includes amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act of 2006, and the new generation projects that are coming online over the next few years.

These interventions demonstrate our commitment to solving SA’s electricity supply challenges.

SUPPORTING ECONOMIC RECONSTRUCTION AND RECOVERY

Madam speaker, we have had more than a decade of economic stagnation.

Only through sustained economic growth can SA create enough jobs to reduce poverty and inequality; enabling us to reach our goal of a better life for all.

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Programme remains essential to growth.

We are accelerating the implementation of critical structural reforms contained in the ERRP in particular, in electricity, rail, ports and telecommunications.

Infrastructure

To complement these interventions, madam speaker, we will be accelerating infrastructure investment which is the backbone of a thriving economy.

The National Treasury will be implementing the results of a recently completed review of the Public-Private Partnerships framework.

We aim to create a centre-of-excellence for PPPs and other blended finance projects. This centre-of-excellence will be established with direct Treasury oversight.

It will be a direct interface with private financial institutions for investments in critical government infrastructure programmes.

We will also work with other national departments and the provinces of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, to pilot a revised approach to infrastructure delivery.

This approach will include innovative financing and delivery mechanisms, as announced by the President in the Sona.

Regarding the Umzimvumbu Dam, we are at an advanced stage of resolving the project issues. We will make further announcements on this in the MTBPS.

In October, I will table amendments, through the 2022 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill, to enable provinces to pledge their infrastructure grants to leverage more financing to fast-track the rollout of infrastructure.

Mr President, in the Sona you spoke about the importance of catalytic and blended finance projects. These projects have the potential to crowd in private investors for bulk infrastructure.

As we upgrade roads, bridges, water and sewer, transport, school infrastructure and hospitals and clinics, the aim is to unlock higher levels of employment for those involved in the projects.

I am pleased to inform this House that a provisional allocation is set aside in this Budget for R17.5bn over the MTEF for infrastructure catalytic projects. We look forward to engaging with specific proposals in this regard.

Value for money and quality of delivery is the top priority in the development of the project pipeline.

Bounce-back scheme to support SMEs

To support businesses in distress owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, a new business bounce-back scheme will be launched, using two mechanisms which will be introduced sequentially:

Firstly, small business loan guarantees of R15bn will be facilitated through participating banks and development finance institutions. This allows access for qualifying nonbank small and medium loan providers.

Government will partner with loan providers by underwriting the first 20% of losses for banks and other eligible small and medium loan providers.

The eligibility criteria, including the requirement for collateral, has been loosened. This mechanism will be launched and operational next month.

Secondly, by April this year, we intend to introduce a business equity-linked loan guarantee support mechanism.

We intend to bring the total support package through the bounce-back scheme to R20bn.

The equity support mechanism of this scheme will be facilitated through DFIs. It will also be available to qualifying nonbank small and medium finance providers.

Details of the terms of the equity-linked guarantee mechanism will be provided soon.

Public employment

Over the medium-term, R76bn is allocated for job creation programmes.

In this Budget an additional R18.4bn is made available for the Presidential Employment Initiative.

Madam speaker, we do not aspire to be a below 2 % growth economy. We are capable of so much more.

In this regard, we are refining proposals for an expanded reform agenda – to shift our economy towards a higher growth trajectory.