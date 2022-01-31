Economy Budget cuts force Stats SA to adopt new approach to CPI Stats SA has updated the basket of goods and services and corresponding weights used to measure inflation in the country B L Premium

Funding constraints have forced Stats SA to adopt a new approach to updating the consumer price index (CPI) weights and basket of goods and services.

In line with international standards, the weights, which represent proportions of consumer expenditure per product category, are usually based on spending data from a household expenditure survey such as the Income and expenditure survey and the living conditions survey (LCS) that informed the last update in 2017...