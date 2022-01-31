Budget cuts force Stats SA to adopt new approach to CPI
Stats SA has updated the basket of goods and services and corresponding weights used to measure inflation in the country
31 January 2022 - 16:48
Funding constraints have forced Stats SA to adopt a new approach to updating the consumer price index (CPI) weights and basket of goods and services.
In line with international standards, the weights, which represent proportions of consumer expenditure per product category, are usually based on spending data from a household expenditure survey such as the Income and expenditure survey and the living conditions survey (LCS) that informed the last update in 2017...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now