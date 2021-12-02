WATCH: The end of money?

The collapse of the giant Chinese property developer Evergrande, the purchase of Newcastle United by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the unprecedented shortage of truck drivers in the UK, skyrocketing fuel prices across Europe, the seemingly unwavering popularity of cryptocurrency (despite its obvious flaws), the incredible rise of global inequality, the spectre of inflation — these are just a few examples of the news headlines we are observing daily. It’s a smorgasbord of chaos, disruption and uncertainty, underscored by the diminishing desire of the West to promote global democracy and ideals.

Michael Avery talks to Monocle CEO David Buckham, the co-author of a fascinating new page-turner of a book, entitled The End of Money: The Great Erosion of Trust in Banking, China’s Minsky Moment and the Fallacy of Cryptocurrency.