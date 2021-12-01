WATCH: What can the Asset Owners Forum SA do?

Speaking to two CEOs recently — Dominic Sewela of Barloworld and Roland Van Wijnen of PPC — it is clear that our grand infrastructure plans are still stuck in first gear.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan placed a R1-trillion infrastructure plan at the centre, but plans are wearing thin and only execution matters at this late stage to pull SA back from the brink.

What does the recent launch of the Asset Owners Forum SA mean? To find out, Michael Avery spoke to Ndabezinhle Mkhize, chief investment officer at Eskom Pension & Provident Fund and chair of the Asset Owners Forum SA; and Emile Du Toit, MD for fundraising and liabilities management at Harith General Partners.