Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: What can the Asset Owners Forum SA do?

Michael Avery and his guests talk about the recent launch of the Asset Owners Forum SA

01 December 2021 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GAJUS
Picture: 123RF/GAJUS

Speaking to two CEOs recently — Dominic Sewela of Barloworld and Roland Van Wijnen of PPC — it is clear that our grand infrastructure plans are still stuck in first gear.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan placed a R1-trillion infrastructure plan at the centre, but plans are wearing thin and only execution matters at this late stage to pull SA back from the brink.

What does the recent launch of the Asset Owners Forum SA mean? To find out, Michael Avery spoke to Ndabezinhle Mkhize, chief investment officer at Eskom Pension & Provident Fund and chair of the Asset Owners Forum SA; and Emile Du Toit, MD for fundraising and liabilities management at Harith General Partners.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MICHAEL AVERY: Shelling out favours for access to the Wild Coast?

ANC-linked Thebe Investments has a stake in Shell SA and the government stands to win big if the company strikes oil
Opinion
2 days ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Questions linger over RBPlats’s overtures to Impala and hostility to Northam

Spurned miner had a right to do due diligence, as all bona fide offerors must be granted the same access to information
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Mediclinic ruling reflects jaundiced view of business that hurts all

Suggesting that individuals’ constitutional rights should be weighed in competition law raises concerns
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deutsche Bank lures Absa’s Saloshni Pillay to run ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank reels in retail clients
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Takealot defends business model at competition ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
African Bank targets listing as Reserve Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ayo swings into loss but proceeds with final ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.