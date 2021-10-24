Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation and trade balance in focus Price pressures stemming from rising energy costs and supply chain issues are expected to show up B L Premium

SA’s trade balance data and producer inflation figures will be the likely highlights in a busy economic week ahead, and may give insight into the severity of supply chain bottlenecks, including problems on Transnet’s railway network.

The producer price index (PPI) for September will be published by Stats SA on Thursday, with the consensus expectation among four economists polled by Bloomberg for it to be unchanged at 7.2% in September...