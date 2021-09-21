Industrial policy must be at core of structural changes, says Godongwana
21 September 2021 - 19:09
The state of SA’s economy, with its slow growth in productivity and high unemployment, is unsustainable and needs structural transformation, with industrial policy at the centre of this process, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says.
The minister addressed a webinar to launch a book on structural transformation in SA, noting that real GDP growth had declined since 2015, productivity growth appeared to be slowing down further and unemployment had reached a record high of 34.4%...
