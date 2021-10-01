Godongwana: we have to make it easy to do business in SA
Finance minister says his main aim will be to make practical reforms to stimulate investment
01 October 2021 - 05:10
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana put his personal stamp on the finance ministry on Thursday, telling the Sunday Times Investment Summit that his overriding aim will be to make the practical reforms in the economic environment that will enable investment, particularly by local firms.
Saying that he had asked permission from the Treasury to be freed for the day to speak his mind and not be tied down by a lengthy speech full of numbers, Godongwana said that he did not believe that there was “an investment strike” by domestic businesses. Rather, the environment was not conducive...
