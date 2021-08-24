Economy Record 34.4% jobless rate likely to worsen due to unrest impact The Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows finance and manufacturing as well as community and social services all shed jobs in the second quarter BL PREMIUM

SA’s official unemployment rate, which reached a record 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021, is likely to worsen once the impact of the unrest that swept across parts of the country in July is reflected in future data.

The record jobless rate may also widen further as SA’s more than 3.3-million discouraged job seekers, who are not counted in the official rate as they are not actively looking for work, start to return to the labour market as the economy opens up in response to an easing third wave of Covid-19 infections and improving vaccination efforts...