Record 34.4% jobless rate likely to worsen due to unrest impact
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows finance and manufacturing as well as community and social services all shed jobs in the second quarter
24 August 2021 - 12:17
UPDATED 24 August 2021 - 22:53
SA’s official unemployment rate, which reached a record 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021, is likely to worsen once the impact of the unrest that swept across parts of the country in July is reflected in future data.
The record jobless rate may also widen further as SA’s more than 3.3-million discouraged job seekers, who are not counted in the official rate as they are not actively looking for work, start to return to the labour market as the economy opens up in response to an easing third wave of Covid-19 infections and improving vaccination efforts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now