Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Ebrahim Patel is right to push for more transparency

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has made good on his undertaking to release the Companies Amendment Bill requiring greater disclosure of executive pay for public comment, but business is not happy with its timing in the current economic circumstances.

Business Unity SA (Busa) wants to engage further on the proposals and is also concerned that the deliberations on the bill in the National Economic Development and Labour Council were not taken into account by Patel...