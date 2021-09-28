Economy

Busa opposes basic universal income grant

28 September 2021 - 11:05 Andries Mahlangu
Busa CEO Cas Coovadia says there’s a need for high-level, structured engagement with the government. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Busa CEO Cas Coovadia says there’s a need for high-level, structured engagement with the government. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Business Unity SA (Busa), which represents almost all big businesses in the country, has weighed in on the contentious and divisive proposal to introduce a basic income grant as a mechanism to alleviate poverty in SA

In a hard-hitting statement, Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said SA has a low tax base that renders the proposal fiscally unsustainable and called on government to fast-track reforms to enable investment and economic growth.

Coovadia said the over the long term big businesses can back a proposal for expanded social support through an unemployment insurance type product. But this can only be phased in under deep structural reforms such labour market reforms that will absorb more workers and reducing barriers to entry for small businesses, he said.

Big business can also back the expanded social support if fiscal sustainability is not compromised, and a grant does not cause a widening of the long-term trajectory of the budget deficit. The social support should also be targeted at the needy rather than be universally applied.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the looting of shops in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July revived the long-time debate about the introduction of the universal basic income grant, which labour unions have long supported.

“Business has backed a time-limited, post-Covid and post-unrest extension of the SRD [social relief of distress] grant, paid for from one-off windfall revenues from the commodities price boom. This is not a sustainable model, however, to fund basic income grant,” Coovadia said.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Why a basic income grant would bust the budget

A universal basic income grant costing R200bn is a nonstarter; a pragmatic approach that combines public works schemes with targeted income support ...
Features
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Production is the silver bullet amid calls for a basic income grant

Expansion of social welfare is being pushed to counter joblessness, but with no regard for funding
Opinion
1 month ago

Record 34.4% jobless rate likely to worsen due to unrest impact

Economists stress need for urgent reform as data does not reflect July’s job-destroying unrest
Economy
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank stays put on rates but hike expected ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bleak unemployment picture ...
Economy
3.
Can SA maintain fiscal rebalancing, Fitch asks
Economy
4.
PODCAST | New study shows short-term credit ...
Economy
5.
Uptick in inflation is unlikely to ruffle Reserve ...
Economy

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa commits ANC to creating job-positive environment

National

EFF manifesto promises wealth tax to fund indigent families

National

EDITORIAL: An expense SA can’t afford

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.