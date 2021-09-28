Busa opposes basic universal income grant

Business Unity SA (Busa), which represents almost all big businesses in the country, has weighed in on the contentious and divisive proposal to introduce a basic income grant as a mechanism to alleviate poverty in SA

In a hard-hitting statement, Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said SA has a low tax base that renders the proposal fiscally unsustainable and called on government to fast-track reforms to enable investment and economic growth.

Coovadia said the over the long term big businesses can back a proposal for expanded social support through an unemployment insurance type product. But this can only be phased in under deep structural reforms such labour market reforms that will absorb more workers and reducing barriers to entry for small businesses, he said.

Big business can also back the expanded social support if fiscal sustainability is not compromised, and a grant does not cause a widening of the long-term trajectory of the budget deficit. The social support should also be targeted at the needy rather than be universally applied.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the looting of shops in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July revived the long-time debate about the introduction of the universal basic income grant, which labour unions have long supported.

“Business has backed a time-limited, post-Covid and post-unrest extension of the SRD [social relief of distress] grant, paid for from one-off windfall revenues from the commodities price boom. This is not a sustainable model, however, to fund basic income grant,” Coovadia said.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za