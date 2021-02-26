News Leader
WATCH: How SA could recover from a pandemic-induced recession
Nedbank CIB research analyst Reezwana Sumad talks to Business Day TV
26 February 2021 - 08:06
For the SA economy to recover, immediate issues like the government wage bill, tax collection and managing debt have to be addressed.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni made these remarks in his 2021 budget speech. But a Nedbank CIB report says it may take the economy a few years to recover from what it calls a “pandemic-induced” recession.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB Research Analyst Reezwana Sumad.
Or listen to the full audio:
