Economy Q&A: IMF chief urges SA to carefully weigh its financing options

Kristalina Georgieva took over as MD of the IMF in October 2019, about two months before reports of a mysterious pneumonia in Wuhan, China, started filtering out. By March 2020 Covid-19 had become a crisis of global proportions, resulting in the worst depression in about a century.

The Bulgarian economist has spent much of the past 10 months trying to convince member countries to do what is needed to save the world economy. It’s a demanding task, and having the US, which has a de facto veto on important decisions, led by an isolationist president, has not helped...