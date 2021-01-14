Q&A: IMF chief urges SA to carefully weigh its financing options
14 January 2021 - 23:03
Kristalina Georgieva took over as MD of the IMF in October 2019, about two months before reports of a mysterious pneumonia in Wuhan, China, started filtering out. By March 2020 Covid-19 had become a crisis of global proportions, resulting in the worst depression in about a century.
The Bulgarian economist has spent much of the past 10 months trying to convince member countries to do what is needed to save the world economy. It’s a demanding task, and having the US, which has a de facto veto on important decisions, led by an isolationist president, has not helped...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now