WATCH: A world-class African city death spiral

Ratepayers in the City of Joburg are "gatvol". Rates for electricity and water seem to have doubled almost overnight. Debt receivable in arrears is ballooning, while services are sinking faster than the hopes of any short-term solution.

Poor leadership and a lack of accountability are the culprits behind yet another year of dismal financial outcomes in local municipalities, according to the late auditor-general, Kimi Makwetu. Against this backdrop, one wonders how much more metros can take and what is being done to stem the bleeding.

Michael Avery speaks to Mike Schussler, independent economist at economists.co.za; Karen Heese, co-founder of Municipal IQ; Wayne Duvenage, the CEO and founder of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse; and John Dludlu, the CEO of the Small Business Institute.